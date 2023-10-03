Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) vs. Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Byline Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amalgamated Financial pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $358.87 million 2.35 $87.95 million $2.60 7.43 Amalgamated Financial $282.39 million 1.84 $81.48 million $2.93 5.82

Volatility and Risk

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Financial. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 22.38% 12.74% 1.34% Amalgamated Financial 26.47% 18.54% 1.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Amalgamated Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.44%. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus price target of $24.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.65%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Amalgamated Financial.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

