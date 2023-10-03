Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

AA4 opened at GBX 46.06 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.79. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 32.48 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of £139.98 million and a PE ratio of 272.59.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

