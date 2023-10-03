Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance
AA4 opened at GBX 46.06 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.79. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 32.48 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.60). The company has a market cap of £139.98 million and a PE ratio of 272.59.
