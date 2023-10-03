Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

