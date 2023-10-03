American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,390 shares during the quarter. American Century Multisector Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $18,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUSI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 11,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

