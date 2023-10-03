American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.60

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $71.09, with a volume of 342282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.