American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Trimmed by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

