American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $108.58 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.