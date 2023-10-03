American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $118.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average is $143.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

