Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

APH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. 390,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,230. Amphenol has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

