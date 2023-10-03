Analysts Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $68.17

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

GXO stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,301,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,215,000 after acquiring an additional 294,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

