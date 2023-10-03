Analysts Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $39.11

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Mplx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mplx

Mplx Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.