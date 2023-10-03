Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT at $4.83

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 731,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 475,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

