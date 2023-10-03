Analysts Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $81.33

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 169,785 shares of company stock worth $8,916,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

