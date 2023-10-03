Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.88

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 463,755 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

