Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,420.13

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,420.13 ($53.43).

BKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.14) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($56.22) to GBX 4,474 ($54.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.02) to GBX 4,400 ($53.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($52.58) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.79) to GBX 4,580 ($55.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,976 ($48.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,130.55. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,146 ($38.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($54.99). The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 59.30 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,049.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($48.63), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($151,038.78). In related news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,998 ($48.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875.06 ($11,936.49). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($48.63), for a total value of £124,954.38 ($151,038.78). 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

