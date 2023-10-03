Analyzing Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Medical Facilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of InnovAge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Facilities and InnovAge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A $0.94 7.30 InnovAge $688.09 million 1.18 -$6.52 million ($0.31) -19.35

Profitability

Medical Facilities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Facilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Medical Facilities and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A InnovAge -6.17% -13.04% -7.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medical Facilities and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Facilities 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

Medical Facilities presently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. InnovAge has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Medical Facilities.

Summary

Medical Facilities beats InnovAge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

