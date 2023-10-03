Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $301,380.74

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $301,380.74 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00034153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

