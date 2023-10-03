Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Cut to $188.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $197.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ARCH opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

