Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Lowered to $170.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Trading Down 9.2 %

ARCH stock opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.36.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.