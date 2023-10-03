Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

