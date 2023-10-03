Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $199.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $187.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
