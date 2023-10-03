ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.51

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 307498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.13%. This is a positive change from ARMOUR Residential REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

