Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,768,824.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

