Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Price Performance
Shares of ARTNA opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.18.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 66.28%.
Artesian Resources Company Profile
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
