Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

