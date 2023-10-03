Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $224.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day moving average of $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

