Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,992,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,248,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $8,866,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,455,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,101,453.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,992,803 shares in the company, valued at $842,248,431.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,464,847 shares of company stock valued at $67,312,785 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

