Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ashford

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.95. Ashford has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.