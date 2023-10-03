ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASP Isotopes Stock Performance
Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
ASP Isotopes Company Profile
ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASP Isotopes
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- International Paper’s 5% Yield Offers Big Value
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- A Growing 4% Dividend makes this a REIT to Shop For
Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.