ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. ASP Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.