AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 18,500,000 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 348.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.