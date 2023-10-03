AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 66.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after purchasing an additional 837,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 541,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

