Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Astrotech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astrotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

ASTC stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.59. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

