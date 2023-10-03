Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 8.5% in September

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.32.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

