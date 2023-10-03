Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Set at C$4.50 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATH. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.46.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 4.4 %

ATH stock opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.31. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.23.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$282.61 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 55.17%. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.6649306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.