Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,200 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 646,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BATRA. TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,579,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 52,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

