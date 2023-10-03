Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.26. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up about 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

