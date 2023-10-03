AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 151.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 93,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 228,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,543,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

