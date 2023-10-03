AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

