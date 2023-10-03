AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

