AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 9,295,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,566,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

