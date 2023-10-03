Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 18,471 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

