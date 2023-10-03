Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 998 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,700 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 762,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after buying an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after buying an additional 534,483 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

