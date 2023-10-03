Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $296,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.