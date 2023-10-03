Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $35.14 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $35,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.