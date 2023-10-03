Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $593,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 45.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average of $286.47. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.71 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

