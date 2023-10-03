Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.