Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

