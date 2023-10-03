Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $309,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

CSX stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

