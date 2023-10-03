Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.4% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.62. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

