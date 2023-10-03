Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

