AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Reduced by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 2.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,803.12.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,522.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,510.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,517.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,157.75 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

